Luxury, crafted by hand

In many ways, Indian craft has always embodied what the world now calls slow luxury. “There is greater appreciation for provenance, for the story behind the material, and the hands that create it,” says designer Anita Dongre, who recently opened her newest flagship store in Los Angeles: the brand’s 13th store worldwide. Dongre sees artisans as custodians of deep generational knowledge. She feels the role of design is not to override that wisdom, but to create new contexts in which it can thrive. “The balance lies in evolution without erasure,” she adds.

In truth, revival begins to edge toward reinvention the moment a craft steps outside its original context and engages with a new one. Intention, more than anything, defines that transition. Through the Grassroot Artisans Project, Monica Shah of Jade has explored precisely this balance. “Ikat, with its trademark paisley motif, is historically anchored in regional traditions and classical drapes, and has been recontextualised into contemporary forms for the global wardrobe,” she says. Recognition of traditions like handmaking, sustainability, and longevity is embedded in Indian textile traditions for centuries.

In the past decade, several Western luxury houses have begun foregrounding this connection. One of the most visible moments came in 2023 when the French fashion house Dior staged its pre-fall runway show at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri collaborated closely with the Chanakya School of Craft, where women artisans are trained in haute couture embroidery techniques. Many of the garments shown that evening carried intricate aari and zardozi work that had taken hundreds of hours to complete, and unusually the embroiderers themselves were invited to watch the show. In a luxury industry where the hands behind the craft often remain invisible, the moment was widely read as an acknowledgement that the painstaking labour of Indian artisans forms part of the backbone of contemporary couture—their workshops called the “secret ateliers” of luxury fashion. A beaded dress or embroidered handbag sold by houses such as Hermes or Louis Vuitton may have passed through Indian hands long before it appears in a Paris boutique. Indian textiles have entered Western luxury through creative collaborations. The French footwear designer Christian Louboutin has partnered with Sabyasachi Mukherjee to create accessories and shoes incorporating kalamkari textiles as “paintings you can wear”, a phrase that captured the way many Western designers now view traditional craft—not simply as material but as a form of art embedded in cloth. Taken together, these episodes illustrate a broader shift in the global fashion imagination. The global fashion industry has begun to recognise the value of the Indian hand-made, not only as heritage, but as the future of luxury itself.