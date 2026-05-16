Lucknow University faculty member held amid paper leak probe

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): A professor at Lucknow University was taken into police custody on Saturday following serious charges of alleged harassment and compromising the integrity of university examinations.

The action was initiated after a student provided evidence of inappropriate behaviour and illegal leaking of question papers to the university administration.

Lucknow Police in a post on X said, "The accused professor has been taken into police custody, and his interrogation is currently underway. Based on the written complaint received from the Controller of Examinations, Lucknow University, a case is being registered under relevant sections at the Hasanganj Police Station. Further legal proceedings are in progress."

Lucknow police informed that a case has been registered at the Hasanganj Police Station based on a written complaint filed by Lucknow University, and further legal proceedings regarding the case involving the accused professor are in progress.

A police complaint at Hasanganj Police Station said, "It is hereby informed that today, May 15, 2026, a written complaint was submitted at Mahanagar Police Station by the Controller of Examinations, Lucknow University. The complaint alleges that Dr. Paramjit Singh--a professor employed at the university and son of Shri Amar Pal Singh, a resident of Ratanpur Khurd (Police Station Himpur Deepa, District Bijnor)--engaged in obscene conversations with a female student of the university and offered her inducements for undue favors."

Furthermore, the student had provided the university administration with audio recordings pertaining to the leaking of question papers for examinations currently being conducted at the university.

Lucknow police further stated, "Taking this matter with utmost seriousness, the university administration constituted an inquiry committee. Consequently, based on the written complaint received from the Controller of Examinations, Lucknow University, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law at Hasanganj Police Station."

The investigation into this matter will be conducted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mahanagar.

According to ACP Mahanagar, the accused professor has been taken into police custody and is currently being interrogated. Further legal proceedings are underway.

(ANI)