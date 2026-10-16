Lucknow University becomes first state university to offer DigiLocker IDs

Lucknow University has uploaded digital identity cards for all 21,268 students admitted during the 2026-27 academic session to the Government of India’s DigiLocker platform, becoming the first state university in the country to offer the facility at this scale, according to university officials.

The QR-code-based identity cards cover students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, Shastri and PhD programmes. The university said the initiative would reduce paperwork, eliminate the need to collect physical cards from administrative offices and make student identity verification easier.

The cards are linked to the university’s authorised server and each student’s Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID. Students can access and download their cards through the DigiLocker app or website.