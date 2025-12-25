Lucknow to get historic national memorial; locals excited ahead of PM Modi's visit tomorrow

Lucknow: On the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lucknow on Thursday. On this special occasion, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 'Rashtra Prerna Sthal' at 2:30 p.m. and later address a public gathering. Excitement and preparations for this historic event are in full swing in Lucknow.

The 'Rashtra Prerna Sthal' has been developed as a grand national memorial. Built at a cost of nearly Rs 230 crore, the complex spans 65 acres. Its purpose is to preserve the legacy of the nation's great leaders and strengthen values of leadership, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration.

The site is envisioned as a permanent national heritage for future generations. The biggest highlight of the complex is the installation of 65-foot-tall bronze statues of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.