Lucknow Police arrests man for duping students on pretext of BITS Pilani Admission

Lucknow: The Lucknow Cyber Crime Police has arrested a man for allegedly duping students and parents of Rs 46 lakh on the pretext of securing admission to BITS Pilani, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Yashraj Bajpai, operated a fake education consultancy and allegedly lured students and their parents by promising admissions.

Police said the accused collected money in the name of admission fees, registration charges and securing seats. He allegedly provided fake admission letters and fee receipts to gain the trust of victims.