KGMU professor takes over as president of Indian Association of Endocrine Surgeons

Lucknow: Dr Anand Mishra, professor and head of the Department of Endocrine Surgery at Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU), on Saturday took over as president of the Indian Association of Endocrine Surgeons for 2026-27.
According to an official statement, Mishra assumed charge at the general body meeting held during the association's 27th annual conference.
The association represents endocrine surgeons across the country and focuses on advancing thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal surgery.
Mishra is also chairman of the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chapter of the Association of Surgeons of India and president-elect of the Association of Breast Surgeons of India, it said.
He has contributed to endocrine and breast surgery, surgical education, research and patient care, it said.
Mishra thanked the association's members for their support and said he would work with colleagues across the country to strengthen endocrine surgery services, education, research and patient care in India.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.