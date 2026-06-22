Death toll hits 15 following blaze at Lucknow coaching institute

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): The death toll in the Lucknow coaching institute fire in the Aliganj area on Monday rose to 15, with medical experts stating that most of the deaths in the incident were caused by suffocation.

Speaking to ANI, Prem Raj Singh, MS King George Medical University (KGMU) said, "15 people were already dead when they were brought to the hospital. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem. 7-8 other people were also brought in. Two of them sustained minor injuries. One young man appears to have suffered a spinal injury; our doctors are currently treating him."

"Another young woman has an injury to her leg, and she is being examined as well. They all appear to be around 25-27 years old. Most of the deaths were caused by suffocation," Singh said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, with the injured to be given Rs 50,000.

"Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway, and authorities are providing all possible assistance. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM," the PMO said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the spot where the fire incident claimed the lives of 15 people.

Addressing a gathering in Aligarh, CM Yogi said he was cutting short his Aligarh visit and returning to Lucknow immediately after receiving information about the fire incident.

Addressing a gathering in Aligarh, the Chief Minister said, "I have just received information regarding an incident in Lucknow. Some children have been caught in a fire incident there, resulting in their tragic deaths. While the administration is engaged in relief operations, this tragic event requires me to return to Lucknow immediately."Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, CM Yogi said, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their young ones."

"I have directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh to visit the site personally and submit a report on the matter. We will get to the bottom of the incident, ensure the guilty are punished," he asserted, adding that he would undertake a separate visit to Aligarh at a later date.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

"The incident of a fire breaking out in a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area is heart-wrenching. My condolences are with all those families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Along with that, I pray for the swift recovery of all the injured," he said in a post on X.

The fire reportedly broke out at a building housing a library and a computer training institute. According to an eyewitness, the blaze caused panic, leading one individual to jump from the building, resulting in serious injuries.