LDA issues notices to coaching centre owners after fire

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has issued a notice to the owners of a building in the Aliganj area of Lucknow where a massive fire had broken out on June 22, killing 15 people, officials said.

LDA has initiated demolition proceedings against the building involved in the Aliganj coaching centre fire incident, stating that commercial activities were being carried out on premises approved for residential use.

According to officials, the notice has been affixed on the same three-storey building that housed a gaming and animation studio where the incident took place.

The authority has directed the building owners to submit a response within 15 days and indicated that further action will be taken based on their reply.

The fire had broken out in a coaching institute operating from the building in the Aliganj area, leaving students, trainees and staff members among the 15 deceased.

In its notice, the LDA has also warned of strict action if the response is found unsatisfactory. "If the LDA does not receive a satisfactory reply, demolition proceedings using bulldozers will be initiated," the notice stated.

Meanwhile, several coaching institutes were sealed on Tuesday during an enforcement drive by the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA). Following the Lucknow fire incident, many coaching institutes in Prayagraj have also been sealed, and notices were issued after inspection.