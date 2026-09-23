LSR students hold solidarity march, demand stronger safety measures after gang rape of minor near Aastha Kunj

New Delhi (PTI): Students of Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) staged a solidarity march outside the college on Wednesday, raising concerns over women's safety following the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl near Aastha Kunj.
The students raised concerns about inadequate CCTV surveillance and patrolling in the area, saying security concerns had persisted long before the recent incident.
Carrying posters and raising slogans, the protesters highlighted the need for improved safety measures around the college and its surrounding areas.
A poster circulated ahead of the march said, "It's not my fault I crave the night air, it's your fault you crave taking it away from me."
According to students, there have been several incidents of stalking and harassment near the back gate of the college, which have been repeatedly reported to the administration.
The march was organised as an expression of solidarity with the survivor and to demand greater attention to women's safety.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.