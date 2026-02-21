LS Speaker, Law Minister launch JGU's new Masters programmes

In the Inaugural Address, the Chief Guest, Speaker Om Birla said, “In today's democratic age, when we are the world's largest democracy, and looking at the current needs and those of the future, these master's degree courses will improve our democracy. The courses will help prepare young people who will give a new direction to the political, democratic, technological and literacy aspects of our country. They will improve our economic systems and give a new direction to people's participation in democracy. Since 1952, eighteen Lok Sabha elections have been held, and India is the only democratic country where elections are held transparently. Our future generation will study Electoral Analysis & Management and do new research. The more our youth study this subject, the more they will innovate, and active participation in democracy will also increase. Multicultural communication is necessary today. The Indian Parliament has also used AI technology to increase the proximity of the people and the legislators. These courses will prepare the future generation in a way that their participation will strengthen democratic institutions, democratic processes and judicial systems.”