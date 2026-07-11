LRD Result 2026: Know how to check GPRB Gujarat Police Constable results at gprb.gujarat.gov.in

The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) has released the LRD result 2026 today, July 11. It has activated the Gujarat Board Police Constable results 2026 for the post of Lokrakshak on the official website at ojas.gujarat.gov.in, gprb.gujarat.gov.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the written exam can access the Gujarat LRD result 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their roll number, confirmation number, birth date, and captcha to access Gujarat Police results. It has allowed candidates to access the marks on the official portal till July 26. Candidates who wish to get their OMR Sheet of the written examination rechecked should send Rs 500/- along with a Nationalized Bank Demand Draft in favour of “CHAIRMAN, GUJARAT POLICE RECRUITMENT BOARD” Payable at GANDHINAGAR.

How to check GPRB Gujarat Police Constable results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of GPRB at https://gprb.gujarat.gov.in/index.htm

Step 2: Find the GPRB results link flashing on July 11

Step 3: Click on the results link to land on the page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number, confirmation number and birth date.

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The GPRB results 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of results for future need

Click here for LRD results 2026

Earlier, the GPRB has conducted the written exam for Lokrakshak on June 14 at various centres across the state. It has released the LRD Gujarat Police Constable final answer key 2026 on July 8.