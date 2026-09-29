LPU Pro Chancellor stresses fact-checking after campus incident

Jalandhar: Lovely Professional University (LPU) Pro Chancellor Dr (Col) Rashmi Mittal appealed to students to remain calm and verify information before acting on social media posts, following an “unfortunate” incident on the university campus over the weekend.



Addressing students, Mittal said the university has multiple channels through which students can raise concerns, including the Student Relationship division, an online platform and regular meetings with university authorities.

“But this what happened was very, very unfortunate. I never thought something like this would happen,” Mittal said.



She said the university had a “zero-tolerance” approach towards such incidents and expressed disappointment that students did not approach the authorities before acting on what she described as a rumour circulating on social media.

“You believed in this one rumor and then completely believed and gathered together and all those things happened,” she said.