LPU crisis: A timeline of student protests, police action and campus shutdown

Student protests at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Phagwara escalated into violence, disrupting academic activities and prompting the university to suspend classes for 10 days and postpone its mid-term examinations.

The unrest, which began on the night of September 26 and 27, followed reports circulating among students and on social media about the alleged rape of a female student on campus. Claims that the student had subsequently died by suicide also became part of the protests. However, the allegations have not been established, and the police investigation is ongoing. Let's explore what happened at LPU and how the situation unfolded.

What triggered the LPU protests?

The protests began after students raised allegations that a female student staying in the university's GH-3 hostel had been raped by an outsider. Some students also claimed that the woman had returned home following the alleged incident and that the university had not taken adequate action.

The allegations spread across the campus and social media, prompting students to gather during the night. Some protesters damaged campus property, including window panes and flower pots, while reports also emerged of objects being set on fire.

The university denied that the alleged incident had taken place, describing the circulating claims as false. It also shared a video featuring three female students from the hostel room number 504 associated with the allegations, in which they denied any such incident.