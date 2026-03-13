LPG shortage disrupts college hostels and office canteens in Chennai

The director said, in a meeting chaired by chief secretary N Muruganandam, the deans have been told to include food items like flattened rice, variety rice, bread, and fruits in the menus that require less or no fuel after consulting dieticians. They have also been asked to stock firewood. Smaller hostels have been instructed to use electric cookers and stoves.

A student from one of the medical college hostels said the facilities have stopped preparing items like dosa, poori, chapatis, eggs and chickens, and are now being given pongal, ghee rice and veg kurma. “We have been told that the LPG stock is available only for two to three days,” he said.

Dr Suganthy said deans have also been asked in particular to ensure food services for patients and attendants in hospitals are also not affected. With examinations under way in many colleges in Chennai, shutting hostels is not a viable option, prompting institutions to alter meal plans, sources said. Association of Self Financing Arts and Science and Management Colleges of Tamil Nadu, which represents more than 700 colleges, has written to oil companies seeking urgent intervention.