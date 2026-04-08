LPG allocation doubled for migrant workers and students from 180 to 360 in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has enhanced commercial LPG availability, doubling allocation for migrant labourers and students from 180 to 360 cylinders daily, an official said.

This follows a revised order allocating a total of 6,480 cylinders (19 kg equivalent) across sectors, with essential services like health establishments, PSU/government institutions, hotels, restaurants, dhabas, food processing units, and others fully prioritised on a first-come, first-served basis.