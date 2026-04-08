LPG allocation doubled for migrant workers and students from 180 to 360 in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has enhanced commercial LPG availability, doubling allocation for migrant labourers and students from 180 to 360 cylinders daily, an official said.
This follows a revised order allocating a total of 6,480 cylinders (19 kg equivalent) across sectors, with essential services like health establishments, PSU/government institutions, hotels, restaurants, dhabas, food processing units, and others fully prioritised on a first-come, first-served basis.
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been instructed to strictly maintain the overall daily limit of 6,480 cylinders, reallocating any surplus from one category to others with due intimation to the Department. “We are committed to fair distribution, with no room for false rumours. Inspections are ongoing statewide; anyone involved in hoarding or black marketing will face immediate criminal action,” Minister for Food Supplies Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasised.
The Department of Food & Supplies has issued operational clarifications to enhance efficiency in LPG distribution. OMCs may now allocate cylinders flexibly across categories—without rigid percentage constraints—provided all valid demands are met first and surplus is reallocated with intimation to the Department.
For migrant labourers, 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders are being distributed via authorised agencies with safeguards such as mandatory Aadhaar verification, an OMC-maintained centralised beneficiary database to prevent duplication or misuse, and a minimum 7-day interval between successive issuances to the same individual.
“Rumours of unavailability are baseless. Migrant workers can access supplies seamlessly with Aadhaar. Book LPG only through authorised Oil Marketing Companies, consider switching to PNG, and report any issues without delay,” Sirsa added, urging PNG adoption for long-term reliability.
Norms fixed
Aadhaar verification is required to get 5 kg cylinders
Oil companies must follow the daily limit strictly
Extra cylinders can be shifted between sectors based on demands
Hospitals, hotels, and food processing units are given priority in LPG supply
A gap of 7 days is required before getting another