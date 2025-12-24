Lower home loan rates improve housing affordability in major Indian cities in 2025: Report

New Delhi: The house purchase affordability of homebuyers has improved in 2025 as interest rates have dropped significantly since the end of 2024, Knight Frank India said in a report releasing its Affordability Index.

Knight Frank India's Affordability Index, which measures the proportion of household income spent on EMIs, showed a consistent improvement across the eight[1] major Indian cities between 2010 and 2021.

The report highlights that Ahmedabad, Pune and Kolkata have emerged as the most affordable housing markets, while Mumbai has crossed a key affordability milestone for the first time. According to the Affordability Index, Ahmedabad is the most affordable housing market among the top eight cities, with a ratio of 18%, followed by Pune and Kolkata at 22%. In Mumbai, housing affordability has improved significantly, with the EMI-to-income ratio declining to 47%.

