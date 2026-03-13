'Low turnout' claim challenges JNU referendum that voted for VC's sack

A few students and faculty members have now come forward stating that "a vast majority of students have actually not voted in the referendum".

According to the JNUSU, "More than 90 per cent of the students who had voted in the referendum wanted the VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit to resign, in light of the casteist remarks made by her."

On Thursday, however, some students and faculty members claimed that there were 9,043 eligible voters, implying that an inordinate number of people refrained from taking part in the exercise.