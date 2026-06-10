Cost-effective HPV test could increase screening coverage in India



The study was conducted across premier institutions, including AIIMS New Delhi; ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida (NICPR); and ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive and Child Health (NIRRCH), Mumbai, in collaboration with WHO-International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), France, and supported by DBT-BIRAC Grand Challenges India.



The objective was to evaluate the indigenous HPV DNA testing platforms for use in primary cervical cancer screening. While several Indian tests have been developed, they have not been validated by the international standards laid down by the WHO. Four point-of-care tests were evaluated, and two have been found suitable for use in the National Programme.

Dr Neerja Bhatla, Professor Emeritus, NCI and Former Head of Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at AIIMS New Delhi, lead author and coordinator of the study, stated that the study is among the first to apply the WHO Target Product Profile (TPP) and IARC criteria to evaluate reduced-valency HPV assays to tests developed in India.



The first step was to suggest the development of HPV tests with the 8 most common HPV types seen in cervical cancer, which could be performed in district and subdistrict-level facilities and require minimal training and expertise. These innovations aimed to overcome limitations of existing tests, which were largely developed in high-income settings and target a broader range of HPV types, increasing cost and complexity.

"This study demonstrates that indigenous platforms can achieve clinical validation, quality standards, and accuracy comparable to global gold-standard tests. It will be a game-changer for cervical cancer prevention and early detection in India," Dr Bhatla said.