Low Class XII scores trigger criticism of digital evaluation process

NEW DELHI: Students across the country expressed anger and disappointment over the CBSE Class 12 results, alleging unfair checking under the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Social media was flooded with screenshots of marksheets, emotional reactions and complaints of unusually low scores after the results were declared on Wednesday.

Many students claimed their scores did not match their academic performance. Samriddhi, a student of Army Public School said, “I expected around 95 per cent but scored around 80 instead. I studied day and night for these examinations. The system feels extremely unfair to students.”

Sparsh Tanwar, a PCM student from The Maurya School, said his marks were nearly 10 per cent lower than expected. “We were profoundly disappointed,” he said.

This year, CBSE introduced large-scale digital evaluation through the OSM system for Class 12 answer sheets. According to the board, nearly 98 lakh answer books were assessed digitally to improve efficiency and reduce manual errors.

The Class 12 pass percentage dropped from 88.39 per cent last year to 85.20 per cent this year, while the number of compartment cases reportedly increased.

A checker associated with the evaluation process, seeking anonymity, alleged that technical glitches affected digital marking. The examiner claimed the system sometimes failed to register marks properly.

Defending the system, CBSE said the OSM process was introduced to ensure objective assessment, reduce manual errors and improve transparency in evaluation.