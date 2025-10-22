Louvre reopens amid shock of jewel heist

The Louvre reopened Wednesday morning, October 22, 2025, to eager crowds under its iconic glass pyramid, just days after a daring smash-and-grab theft of historic jewels. The heist, which occurred Sunday morning just 250 meters from the Mona Lisa, has sparked a national reckoning, with some officials comparing the shock to the 2019 burning of Notre-Dame cathedral.

Hundreds queued outside as barriers were lifted, marking the end of three days of forensic work, inspections, and staff briefings. Tuesday’s closure was routine, as the museum is typically shut that day. However, the Apollo Room, the scene of the theft, remained closed to the public.

Details of the heist

Authorities revealed that the gang spent less than four minutes inside the Louvre. Using a freight lift positioned on the Seine-facing façade, the thieves forced a window, smashed two display cases, and fled on motorbikes into central Paris. Alarms alerted Louvre agents, forcing the intruders to flee, but not before stealing eight precious objects: a sapphire diadem, necklace, and single earring linked to 19th-century queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense; an emerald necklace and earrings tied to Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon Bonaparte’s second wife; a reliquary brooch; Empress Eugénie’s diamond diadem; and her large corsage-bow brooch. One piece, the emerald-set imperial crown of Empress Eugénie with over 1,300 diamonds, was later found outside the museum, damaged but recoverable.

French authorities acknowledge security failings

The theft has exposed significant security lapses, with Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin admitting, “We have failed,” noting that criminals were easily “able to place a freight lift on a public way” — a breach that projects “a very negative image of France.” The heist, valued at approximately €88 million, has raised concerns about the Louvre’s surveillance systems. Prosecutor Laure Beccuau described the haul’s historical significance as “spectacular,” warning that the thieves may destroy the artifacts’ settings to sell the gems on the black market, erasing their cultural value. Four individuals have been identified at the scene, with around 100 investigators working to track the crew and any accomplices. No arrests have been announced, and the jewels remain missing.

Security overhaul under scrutiny

The heist occurred amid a security overhaul at the Louvre, announced in January by President Emmanuel Macron’s government, which includes a new command post and expanded camera grid. The breach has raised questions about whether staffing levels or uneven application of upgrades contributed to the incident.

While high-profile works like the Mona Lisa are protected by bulletproof glass and climate-controlled cases, the theft exposed vulnerabilities in other areas of the museum’s 33,000-object collection. Louvre president-director Laurence des Cars faced the Senate’s culture committee on Wednesday, though top officials have resisted calls for her removal.

Overcrowding and staff struggles

The theft has also highlighted ongoing issues with overcrowding and understaffing at the Louvre. A June staff walkout protested chronic understaffing and overcrowding, which delayed the museum’s opening. Unions argue that mass tourism strains resources, leaving insufficient staff to monitor the museum’s vast galleries and creating vulnerabilities where construction zones, freight access, and visitor flows converge.

Despite the reopening of major attractions like the Venus de Milo and the Winged Victory of Samothrace, the empty vitrines in the Apollo Room remain a stark reminder of the breach and its impact on France’s cultural heritage.