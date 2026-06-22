Lost & Finding

Young people can communicate with hundreds of peers at the tap of a screen, yet an unforeseen paradox is emerging: many are feeling disconnected from the world around them. Psychologists and school counsellors state that today’s youth are not merely making fewer connections, but they are building them differently. “The digital world acts as both a bridge and a barrier,” says Anindya Banerjee, Consultant Psychological Counsellor and Psychology Faculty at Delhi Public School in Newtown, Kolkata. “Young people are more connected than ever, yet lonelier. Many online bonds feel meaningful, but they often do not translate into real-life companionship.”

Experts point to a growing dependence on virtual validation. Social media likes, comments and online interactions can create an illusion of connectedness, often replacing deeper emotional exchanges. According to Banerjee, students with unmet emotional needs may turn to endless scrolling, gaming or online relationships to fill an emotional void, leaving them emotionally occupied but disconnected.

School counsellor and rehabilitation psychologist Brot Roy believes the change is affecting essential emotional skills. “Empathy, inner awareness and social awareness are cultivated more effectively through real-life interactions than through online exchanges.” She says, “Meaningful face-to-face conversations help build emotional intelligence and resilience.” Limited real-world interactions may affect a young person’s ability to navigate conflict, cope with rejection and develop a secure sense of identity. The constant comparison culture amplified by social media can intensify self-doubt and pressure to maintain carefully curated online personas.