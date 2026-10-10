LoP Rahul Gandhi to meet CM Vijay, address students in Chennai today

Chennai: Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, will address students at Chennai’s Island Grounds on Saturday as part of his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj (Voice of Students)' outreach programme, which focusses on concerns over examination irregularities, paper leaks, rising tuition fees and unemployment.

During his visit, LoP Gandhi is also scheduled to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay at his Neelankarai residence.

The meeting is slated for 1.30 p.m., an hour after the Congress leader’s expected arrival at Chennai airport.