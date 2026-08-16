LoP Jully promises to raise youth issues in Rajasthan Assembly after holding Gen Z event in Jaipur

Jaipur: Rajasthan Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully on Saturday interacted with nearly 50 Gen Z students at Gandhi Vatika in Jaipur on Independence Day, discussing concerns ranging from education and unemployment to artificial intelligence and political participation.
The dialogue saw students raise questions on paper leaks, AI access, school infrastructure and job opportunities, with LoP Jully assuring them that several of their concerns would be raised during the Rajasthan Assembly session beginning August 20.
LoP Jully interacted with Gen-Z youngsters at Gandhi Vatika in Jaipur on the occasion of Independence Day, discussing issues including education, unemployment, artificial intelligence, political participation, infrastructure, corruption and skill development.
The interaction, organised by People for Democracy, brought together nearly 50 students from different educational streams.
Responding to questions about the growing importance of artificial intelligence, LoP Jully said that many AI tools and services require paid subscriptions that may be unaffordable for students.
He added that if the Congress returns to power in Rajasthan, the party would consider providing government support to students for access to paid AI tools.
Aysha, a resident of Ramganj and a NEET aspirant, raised concerns over paper leaks and asked what assurance could be given to students.
LoP Jully assured the students that he would raise the issue in the Rajasthan Assembly and push for measures to make the examination system more secure.
"Students should not suffer because of failures in the system," he said.
School infrastructure was another major concern raised during the interaction.
Participants referred to unsafe school buildings, shortages of teachers and protests by school students over various issues.
Calling the matter important, LoP Jully claimed that more than 45,000 schools require repairs and alleged that the state government has not adequately addressed the problem.
Asked how young people inspired by Rahul Gandhi's outreach to Gen Z could enter politics, the LoP said the Congress was considering providing 50 per cent of its opportunities to young people.
He encouraged youngsters to participate in public life but cautioned them against entering politics with a commercial mindset.
"Politics is service. If you are coming into politics considering it a business, don't come," LoP Jully said.
He added that the expectations surrounding government jobs also need to be addressed realistically, pointing out that the number of aspirants preparing for government employment is far greater than the number of available vacancies.
He said the long-term solution lies in skill development and human resource development, with young people receiving training aligned with their desired careers.
LoP Jully also stressed the need to promote industries, small businesses and cottage industries so that employment and economic opportunities reach people at the grassroots level rather than remaining concentrated among a few.
On Rajasthan's potential in the information technology sector, the LoP said that Jaipur could develop into an IT and artificial intelligence hub similar to Bengaluru.
He suggested that the idea of developing a new technology-oriented city or hub near the state capital could be explored in the future.
"Jaipur lacks nothing," he said, while highlighting the potential for technology-driven growth and employment in the state.
The dialogue was held in front of a sculpture depicting Mahatma Gandhi walking behind a young boy, with the child holding Gandhi's stick and moving ahead.
Drawing a connection between the sculpture and the Gen-Z interaction, LoP Jully said Mahatma Gandhi had shown the way to younger generations and inspired them to move forward.
He said the Congress would similarly seek to place young people at the forefront.
"Gandhi's life and philosophy is highly relevant to the younger generation and young people need to draw inspiration from his values," he added.
In his opening remarks, LoP Jully recalled the sacrifices made during India's freedom struggle and said those who fought for Independence did not focus on personal gains.
He said the presence of Gandhi's statues in several countries and the continued relevance of his philosophy around the world were a matter of pride for India.
LoP Jully also highlighted the contributions of successive governments and leaders to India's development.
He credited former PM late Jawaharlal Nehru with laying the foundations of major institutions and infrastructure, referred to bank nationalisation under Indira Gandhi and the IT revolution during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, and acknowledged Atal Bihari Vajpayee's focus on highways and river-linking.
He also said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh played an important role in steering India's economy, including during a period of severe global economic stress.
LoP Jully concluded by stressing the need to create more opportunities for young people through education, skills, technology, employment and greater participation in public life.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.