LoP Jully promises to raise youth issues in Rajasthan Assembly after holding Gen Z event in Jaipur

Jaipur: Rajasthan Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully on Saturday interacted with nearly 50 Gen Z students at Gandhi Vatika in Jaipur on Independence Day, discussing concerns ranging from education and unemployment to artificial intelligence and political participation.

The dialogue saw students raise questions on paper leaks, AI access, school infrastructure and job opportunities, with LoP Jully assuring them that several of their concerns would be raised during the Rajasthan Assembly session beginning August 20.