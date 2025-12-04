Look up; it’s the last Supermoon of 2025!

Between today, December 4 and tomorrow, December 5, the year’s final full moon, a “supermoon” commonly called the Cold Supermoon, will cast a dramatic glow across the night sky.

The phenomenon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth, a point in its orbit known as perigee.

Because of this proximity, the moon will appear noticeably larger and brighter than at other times. News reports state that the Cold Supermoon may appear to be up to 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than a regular full moon at its farthest point, BGR reports.

As the third in a string of consecutive supermoons this year, it will rise higher in the sky than any full moon in 2025. Those in the Northern Hemisphere can view the supermoon for a longer time, due to longer nights.

For those wishing to catch the spectacle, the first moments after moonrise offer the most dramatic view. This is when the so-called “moon illusion” effect tends to make the moon appear even larger.

The full moon reaches peak illumination at 6:14 pm Eastern Time (EST) on December 4, which translates to 4:44 am India Standard Time (IST) on December 5.

Despite the impressive visual, astronomers emphasise that supermoons are routine and predictable, and not harbingers of extreme tides, earthquakes, or other disasters.

For skywatchers, photographers, stargazers, or anyone who appreciates natural beauty, the Cold Supermoon presents a simple opportunity: no telescope is required. All one needs is a clear, open sky and minimal light pollution.