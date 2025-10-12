LOOK EAST: Asian Alternatives to the American Dream

While restrictions on international students are making the USA a less viable option, several countries in Asia are emerging as strong alternatives.

With fast-developing economies, top-ranked universities, and affordable tuition & living costs, these countries offer Indian students several benefits.

China

Popular streams: Computer Science, Engineering, Medicine

Cost: Rs 2.2L to 9L per year

Top Universities: Peking University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University

Singapore

Popular courses: Engineering, Business, Data Science

Cost: Rs 6L to 12L per year

Top universities: National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore University of Technology and Design

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Popular courses: Business Administration, Engineering, Hospitality & Tourism

Cost: Rs 8L to Rs 15L per year

Top universities: United Arab Emirates University, Khalifa University, University of Sharjah

Japan

Popular courses: Engineering, Environmental Science, Language & Culture Studies

Cost: Rs 3L to Rs 6L per year

Top universities: The University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, Osaka University



South Korea

Popular courses: Korean Language & Culture, Science, Engineering & Technology, Design & Fashion

Cost: Rs 2.6L to Rs 4.25L per year