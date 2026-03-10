Long-run LNG supplies will not be disrupted, but there will be a lead time: Sources

"Once this Qatar gas is around USD 6 to USD 8 per mmBTU what we are getting, the Asian price," the source said, describing the earlier pricing environment before the recent spike in spot LNG prices to around $15 per million British thermal units (mmBTU).



However, disruptions in shipping routes and heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia have complicated logistics for energy imports and trade flows.



The source said maritime insurance premiums have risen sharply and key shipping routes have become difficult to access.



"Hormuz, even with the insurance, is clearly out of reach," the source said, referring to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which a large share of the world's oil and LNG shipments normally pass.

