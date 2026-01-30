London School of Economics launches student fund in memory of Lord Meghnad Desai

"Lord Desai's intellectual independence made him more than just another teacher whose classes students liked and learned from. He became a catalyst for transformation, someone who inspired countless students to think differently, argue boldly, and embrace complexity," said Professor Larry Kramer, President and Vice Chancellor of LSE.

"In recognition of this powerful legacy, we are establishing the Lord Desai Student Support Fund: a fund dedicated to empowering students to become the next wave of changemakers. The fund will help them pursue ideas and innovations that have the potential to reshape our world, just as he did.

"Created in honour of Lord Desai's lifelong belief in the power of ideas and of dissent, the fund will champion the next generation of bold thinkers: students who can and are prepared to question assumptions, cross boundaries, and seek knowledge without fear of where it leads them. It will ensure that his influence lives on not only in memory, but in action - supporting those who dare to reimagine the world," he said.