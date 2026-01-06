Lokesh urges Vice-Chancellors to steer reforms, shape knowledge-based society

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that universities play a pivotal role in building a knowledge-based society, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh urged Vice-Chancellors to act as leaders who steer the education sector and as ambassadors of reforms.

Addressing the meeting of Vice-Chancellors of public universities in Vijayawada on Monday, Lokesh recalled that during his long padayatra, he personally met the youth of Andhra Pradesh and understood their hopes and aspirations. Many of them, despite holding certificates and completing higher education, are confused about their future.

“I took charge of the challenging Education Department to address the questions and concerns of students and youth. When I met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he remarked that it was the first time he had seen a key political leader heading the Education portfolio. This reflects our strong commitment to improving the education sector in Andhra Pradesh,” Lokesh said..