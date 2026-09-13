AP education minister Lokesh to inaugurate renovated municipal Schools in Nellore on Sep 16

Nellore: Education Minister Nara Lokesh will inaugurate the renovated DSR school at Moolapeta and RSR School at Stonehousepet in Nellore on September 16, said Ponguru Sharani, daughter of State Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana.

Ahead of Lokesh's visit, Sharani inspected both schools and reviewed the ongoing works, including the playgrounds and classrooms. She interacted with students and enquired about their studies, the quality of mid-day meals and the training being provided to NCC students. She also personally served mid-day meals to the students.

Sharani said her father had entrusted her with the responsibility of renovating the two schools on a scale better than the VR School, which had earlier been developed.

"We are accelerating the works from the ground to the classrooms to ensure that everything is ready before Minister Lokesh's visit," she said.

She said special attention was being given not only to infrastructure but also to teacher quality and academics.

"The DSR and RSR schools will be ready for inauguration by Minister Lokesh on September 16," she said.

Sharani assured that she would live up to the trust placed by the people of Nellore in Minister Narayana and work towards providing better educational facilities to students.

TDP leaders Annangi Prasad, Madhu Sudhan, Murali Mohan and others were present.