Lokesh calls for better attendance, learning outcomes in govt schools

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resource Development and Information Technology Nara Lokesh on Thursday directed officials to focus on improving student attendance and learning outcomes in government schools during the current academic year.
Chairing a review meeting on school education at his residence in Undavalli, Lokesh reviewed various initiatives aimed at strengthening the education sector and enhancing the quality of learning in government schools.
Officials informed the Minister that more than 1.06 lakh students had shifted from private institutions and enrolled in government schools this year. They attributed the increase in admissions to the education reforms introduced by the coalition government over the past year.
According to officials, the State has 7,620 upper primary schools, of which 3,515, or 46.13 per cent, have reached their optimum student capacity. They also said that 159 schools had been upgraded as Model Primary Schools during the current academic year.
Lokesh stressed the need to sustain the momentum by improving attendance and ensuring better academic outcomes. He directed officials to closely monitor school performance and strengthen learning standards across the State.
The meeting also reviewed concerns regarding high fees charged by private schools. The Minister instructed officials to study fee regulation mechanisms adopted in other States and explore suitable policy options for Andhra Pradesh.
Officials informed him that proposals were being prepared to regulate excessive fee structures while ensuring quality education and accountability in the private education sector.
As part of efforts to integrate technology into classrooms, officials said an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tutor programme would be launched as a pre-pilot project from September 5 in 175 LEAP schools across the State.
In the first phase, students of Classes IX and X will receive AI-assisted support in Mathematics and Science. The initiative aims to improve conceptual understanding and learning outcomes through personalised digital learning tools.
Lokesh suggested that the AI Tutor platform should eventually be integrated with the proposed Clicker technology system to create a more interactive and technology-driven learning environment in schools.
The review also covered plans for establishing a State Central Library in Amaravati, a District Central Library in Visakhapatnam, and a Skill Excellence Centre in Mangalagiri. Officials presented architectural designs and project plans for the facilities, which were reviewed by the Minister.
Officials informed Lokesh that arrangements were underway to lay the foundation stone for the State Central Library in Amaravati next month, marking a significant step towards strengthening educational and knowledge infrastructure in the capital region.
The meeting was attended by School Education Principal Secretary (In-Charge) Shyamala Rao, Director of School Education Tameem Ansariya, Education Infrastructure Corporation Managing Director Deven Reddy, and other officials.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.