Lok Sabha refers bill to set up higher education commission to joint committee of Parliament

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a resolution to refer a bill to set up a 13-member body for regulating higher education institutions to a joint committee of Parliament.

The proposal was moved by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and it was approved by voice vote in the House.

While introducing the bill on Monday, the government said it would like the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill to be sent to a joint panel of both Houses.