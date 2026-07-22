Lok Sabha in turmoil over NEET leak as Opposition demands Pradhan’s resignation, govt agrees to debate

New Delhi (IANS): Heated exchanges were witnessed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as the Opposition raised the issue of the NEET question paper leak and the police action against protesters in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Raising the matter in the House, Congress MP K.C. Venugopal reiterated the Opposition's demand for the Education Minister's resignation and urged the government to accept an adjournment motion to facilitate a discussion on the issue.
"Our demand is very clear: Education Minister should resign. If you accept the adjournment motion, then discuss it," Venugopal said.
Responding to the demand, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Centre is prepared to discuss the alleged NEET paper leak. However, he clarified that the format, duration and procedural rules governing the debate would be decided by the Speaker after consultations with the floor leaders of all political parties.
"The government is ready to discuss the NEET paper leak issue. However, when the discussion takes place, it happens in line with a rule. When the discussion is held, for how long and under which rule should be decided by the Speaker after meeting with all party floor leaders. The government is ready to discuss the issue, and we all want to engage in a meaningful discussion regarding the future of this country's youth," Rijiju said.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also intervened during the proceedings, asserting that the matter transcended party politics and directly concerned the future of students and young people across the country. He said every political party should be given an opportunity to express its views in the House.
"This issue is not of Congress, Samajwadi Party or the BJP; it's about the youth of the country. You let him (Venugopal) and them (Rijiju) speak; was the problem solved? Why was I not allowed to speak? This stand is not right. This is about the youth and students, and we all are standing with them," Yadav said.
The Samajwadi Party leader also criticised the government's handling of the protests, alleging that students had been subjected to excessive force during the demonstrations.
"When the students will not be heard, we will come out on the streets. The way the government has behaved with the students... their hands and heads were broken, their clothes were torn. Will you (the government) tear the clothes of our daughters?" he questioned.
Referring to the Opposition's protest near the Prime Minister's residence, Yadav said the demonstration was a consequence of not being allowed to raise the issue in Parliament.
"We went outside the Prime Minister's residence in desperation. If you had allowed us to speak here, we wouldn't have gone. Can the Prime Minister not give a statement here? If he can do it outside, then why not in the House?" he further stated.
Meanwhile, Opposition MPs continued their protest inside the House despite Speaker Om Birla's efforts to end the impasse and restore normal proceedings.
The Speaker pointed out that the government had already expressed its willingness to discuss the issue through Kiren Rijiju's statement and appealed to the Opposition to participate in the debate instead of continuing with protests inside the House.
However, Opposition members persisted with their demonstration, following which the House was adjourned till 2 p.m.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.