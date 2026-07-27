Lok Sabha question hour disrupted for sixth day as opposition demands reply on July 20 CJP protest crackdown

New Delhi (PTI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Monday as the opposition drowned the proceedings with loud slogans, demanding a response from the government over the police crackdown on students during the CJP-led July 20 protest march to Parliament.
As soon as the House met for the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated Indian athletes for winning medals at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
Soon after, opposition members started raising slogans. Birla reminded them that the Question Hour is meant for asking questions and not raising other issues.
He warned those disrupting the House of action. He then adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.
The Lok Sabha has been witnessing repeated disruptions since the beginning of the Monsoon session on July 20 over the NEET paper leak issue. Monday is the sixth consecutive day when the House could not take up the Question Hour.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.