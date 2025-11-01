Logging out to tune in: How analog living is healing digital minds

In this digital era, where information is abundant, it is easy to be swept away by the overwhelming force of endless content. While our daily routine is remarkably dependent on our smartphones — from consuming news and playing games, to shopping, and scrolling on social media — switching off our brains has become almost impossible.

Mental fatigue

Manisha Varma, senior counselling psychologist, personal development trainer, and wellbeing coach, explains, “The accessibility, while convenient, often leaves individuals vulnerable to seeking instant gratification, fostering a phenomenon known as brain rot.”

The term, she continues, “describes the cognitive toll of consuming an overload of low-value digital content, driven by excessive use of social media and online entertainment.”

Brains are designed to process information and engage higher-order functions — such as thinking, reasoning, decision-making, and memory, she explains. However, the information overload and overstimulation result in a dopamine rush. “The brain begins to crave more of this fast-paced, low-quality stimulation, creating a cycle of compulsive consumption similar to addiction,” says Manisha.

The repercussions, as Manisha says, are “disconnection from real-life experiences, poor use of free time, decreased cognitive sharpness, diminished mental wellbeing, and disrupted daily routines.”

Analog wellness

Digital indulgence has become a form of emotional fortification, according to Dr Ashmita Boopathy Moturi, founder and director of Nine02 Detox. She says, “Deep down, we are pack animals. We thrive on belonging, eye contact, unfiltered laughter, and conversations that don’t disappear after 24 hours.”

Amid this culture of instant gratification, many of us tend to forget that we are social beings and interpersonal connections and the time for reflection are very crucial for our mental health. In the words of Dr Ashmita, “Reconnecting with real experiences is not a nostalgic luxury. It’s a biological necessity.”

Manisha adds to this thought, “True wellbeing involves engaging in activities that promote genuine relaxation and allow the brain to rejuvenate and find calm. Pursuing hobbies, going on retreats or treks, practising meditation or yoga, and other hands-on, present-focused experiences support what is now often referred to as analogue wellness.” These activities demand active participation, presence, and engagement, which help restore the brain’s higher functions.

Into an ‘undigital’ world

People are turning to digital detox not just to escape screens, shares Dr Ashmita. “What they’re running from is the emptiness of surface-level interactions.” Walking us through her detox sessions, she says that they are about “rebuilding the courage to form real relationships, and to step back into an unfiltered, undigital world.”

Aarathi V Dev, a clinical psychologist, emphasises how analogue wellness is an indispensable part of therapy. Excessive use of smartphones has affected not just the youngsters but people of all ages. She says that even retired people have been diagnosed with mental fatigue, caused by both isolation and over-dependence on smartphones. She explains, “We recommend the clients to stick to their interests, and nudge them to involve themselves in clubs or group activities.” In such situations, she stresses that the focus is on both uplifting creative skills as well as social skills.

As a functional medicine practitioner and a psychologist, Dr Ashmita says that she also insists her clients to devote time to meaningful face-to-face conversations, participate in community activities, etc. She affirms, “In-person connections — sharing space, energy, and real conversation — help regulate our nervous system. They bring our heart rhythms into coherence, which promotes a calm, relaxed state that no digital interface can replicate.”

Even though experts have long recommended digital detox practices, the urgency has grown just now, notes Manisha. “Though many people already occasionally engage in these activities, the need for intentional and regular analog wellness practices is now more vital than ever,” she says.

There has been a shift in perceptions; instead of being gullible users of electronic devices, people have started reflecting and analysing their steps. “Many are beginning to notice that staring at screens late into the night affects their circadian rhythm and disturbs their (Rapid Eye Movement) REM sleep — sometimes even disrupting their ability to dream,” says Dr Ashmita.

The humdrum routine and the demands of a digital world have stripped away the true essence of mindful living. Dr Ashmita says, “Analog wellness isn’t just about switching off screens. It’s about reclaiming the chemistry, rhythm, and resilience that modern life has quietly eroded.”

Detox as part of life

Making digital detox a part of the daily routine has been rewarding and has helped to bring a balance to life for people like Bismita Sonowal, a senior quality analyst. As a “social media person” herself, she acknowledges the pressure she has put on herself for not constantly posting on social media. “I recently went for a trek with some of my friends. I was so happy to be away from the network zone; it felt like a relief. I was in the moment, kept the phone away, didn’t record anything,” she says.

She also emphasises the modes that she uses on her iPhone. While she is working, she keeps the ‘work mode’ tuned on, which helps her customise the notifications from the apps. It helps her because she doesn’t have the urge to check the updates. With a short attention span, while reading, she deliberately keeps the phone away. She makes the best use of the ‘focus’ modes that the phone provides.

Academic trainer Akash*, who used to spend a lot of time on social media, noticed his attention span shrinking. But he has also started taking intentional steps like entirely stopping the use of social media, which has, in turn, given him ample time to read.

Fredrick, a mountaineer, says that switching off the phones is something that he recommends people who join his team for a trek. “It’s hard to force people to keep their phones away, but we create a busy schedule for them,” he says. Nature has healing powers. Fredrick believes that nature is synonymous with survival. “I am mentally and physically healthy because I am into nature, in a space where the mind is calm.” Stepping out of the screen and immersing in real-life experiences is something that keeps him mentally and emotionally well.

Not everyone can afford to bury the phones and start life afresh, devoid of interference from the digital world. But balance is the key to inner peace in this loud digital world that never sleeps. As Manisha says, “By prioritising analog wellness, individuals can counter the effects of digital overload, fostering a healthier balance between the virtual and real worlds.”

(*name changed)

(Written by Anusree PV of The New Indian Express)