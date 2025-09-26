Lizard found in school breakfast sparks health scare in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

On Thursday, September 25, a disturbing incident occurred at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Aathivarakkanatham near Bhuvanagiri, Cuddalore district, where a lizard was discovered in the breakfast served to students. The school, located in Melbhuvanagiri union, serves 108 students from classes 1 to 8, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Discovery of contaminated food

A local source from Bhuvanagiri reported, “As usual, semiya kichadi and sambar were served for breakfast. Sixteen students had already collected their food when a student, who was 17th in line, found a lizard in the food served on his plate.” The discovery caused immediate alarm among the students and staff.

Health concerns and medical response

Following the incident, several students reported symptoms of nausea and giddiness. Teachers promptly contacted the Krishnapuram Primary Health Centre, and a medical team led by Dr Kanimozhi examined the affected students. The doctors found no adverse health effects but placed all 17 students under observation in a classroom for monitoring.

Parental reaction and hospital transfer

Concerned parents rushed to the school upon hearing the news and engaged in heated discussions with teachers, demanding that their children be sent to the Government Hospital in Chidambaram for further medical evaluation and treatment. Complying with the parents' demands, the 17 students were transported via an 108 ambulance to the hospital, where they received treatment before being returned to the school.

The incident created significant tension on the school premises. Block Education Officer Selvam visited the school to conduct an inquiry into the matter, addressing the concerns raised by the parents and ensuring appropriate measures were taken.