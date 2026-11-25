According to PRS India, a legislative think-tank that tracks parliamentary activity among other areas, education and language have been important areas of constitutional reform. The 42nd Amendment Act, 1976 transferred education from the State List to the Concurrent List, enabling both the Union and state governments to legislate on the subject. The 86th Amendment Act, 2002 established the right to free and compulsory education for children aged six to 14 years as a Fundamental Right under Article 21A. Several amendments have also expanded the recognition of Indian languages under the Eighth Schedule.