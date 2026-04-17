Joint fund to drive Liverpool–IISc research links

Bengaluru: The University of Liverpool, UK, and IISc on Thursday announced the establishment of a joint seed fund to catalyse research and innovation collaborations aimed at addressing global challenges.
The newly established seed fund will support collaborations in areas such as applications of AI, biomedical and life sciences, One Health and infectious diseases, quantum technology, and space, both institutions said in a release.
The release stated that both institutions have committed to co-invest significant funding annually into the seed fund for an initial three-year period.
In addition to research collaboration, the two institutions will focus on developing early-career researchers through strong PhD training programmes, drawing on the strengths of both the UK and Indian academic systems.
The new seed fund marks the next stage of partnership between Liverpool and the Indian Institute of Science, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2023 to strengthen research collaborations.
The collaboration has already fostered academic linkages between biochemistry professors from both institutions, which are home to two of the oldest biochemistry departments in the world.
It further added that in September 2025, a delegation from the University of Liverpool visited the IISc campus to engage with researchers across priority research areas.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.