LIV Golf to award world ranking points for first time; only top 10 eligible

The question was not about the quality of players, but rather how they could be ranked equitably with thousands of other players across 24 tours because LIV was perceived as having a closed shop instead of pathways and turnover.

"We fully recognized the need to rank the top men's players in the world but at the same time had to find a way of doing so that was equitable to the thousands of other players competing on other tours that operate with established meritocratic pathways," Immelman said in the OWGR announcement. "We believe we have found a solution that achieves these twin aims."

Immelman, now the lead CBS Sports analyst, became OWGR chairman last year and had been in constant contact with O'Neil.

LIV has gone from 54 holes to 72 holes for 2026, though that wasn't a big obstacle in getting world ranking points because other smaller tours around the world also have 54-hole events. Rather it was the turnover in LIV, and the self-selection of adding players with contracts.

It also expanded its field size by three to 57 players, still short of the average field size of 75 the OWGR preferred. It expanded its "relegation zone" to 11 players who get dropped and have to earn their way back through a qualifying event or the Asian Tour's International Series points list.

The board worked around those issues to make LIV Golf the 25th circuit in the OWGR.