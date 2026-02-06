Lithuania, India review growing bilateral ties; discuss global issues



In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge met Political Director of @LithuaniaMFA , Mr. Laimonas Talat-Kelpsa. Both sides discussed all aspects of India-Lithuania bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest."



The meeting signals a continued deepening of ties between New Delhi and Vilnius, particularly within the framework of the broader India-EU partnership. This meeting occurred alongside the India-EU Forum and follows a year of high-frequency diplomacy aimed at diversifying India's footprints in Central and Eastern Europe.



Lithuania's recent pivot away from Chinese economic influence has made it an increasingly vocal advocate for stronger India-EU ties, viewing India as a vital alternative for market diversification and technological partnership.

The meeting underscored the broad-based nature of India-Lithuania ties, which have evolved steadily since India formally recognized Lithuania as an independent state on September 7, 1991. This recognition came soon after Lithuania regained independence, along with the other Baltic States of Latvia and Estonia.



Diplomatic relations between India and Lithuania were officially established on February 25, 1992, laying the foundation for sustained political and diplomatic engagement.