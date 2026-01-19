Literature must unsettle power, not entertain it, says Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq

CHENNAI: Calling literature a moral force that must unsettle power rather than entertain it, Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq on Sunday said the Dravidian mindset has shaped a body of literature that writes from the margins and refuses silence in the face of cruelty.

Speaking at the Chennai International Book Fair, she said the Dravidian worldview was deeply cultural and ethical, grounded in education, rationality and self-respect.