Literary critic Ramlal Agrawal dies at 86 in Jalna

Jalna: Noted writer, literary critic and academician Ramlal Agrawal passed away on Thursday evening at his residence in Maharashtra's Jalna city due to old-age related ailments, family sources said.
He was 86 and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.
Agrawal had an illustrious academic and literary career. He taught English and served as Principal of JES College in Jalna from 1995 to 2000. He also held important academic positions, including Chairman of the Board of Studies in English and Dean of the Faculty of Arts at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.
A noted literary critic, Agrawal reviewed Indian writing in English for 'World Literature Today', a US-based magazine of international literature and culture. His articles and reviews were published in reputed national publications.
Sterling Publishers, New Delhi, published his work on renowned author Ruth Prawer Jhabvala in 1990. In 2021, Partridge Publishers, USA, published a collection of his articles and reviews.
Apart from his academic and literary contributions, Agrawal was associated with social work. He ran an NGO and provided scholarships to poor and needy students, supporting their education.
His last rites will be performed at 10 am on Friday. The funeral procession will begin from his residence at Kundan Heritage in the Bhokardan Naka area and proceed to a local cremation ground, said the family sources.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.