Listening to the Forest: An AI innovator’s mission to protect humans and wildlife

My time in the wilderness and the conversations with locals and tour guides exposed me to a pressing issue: Human-Wildlife Conflict. This is the negative interaction between humans and wildlife, originating from competition for space and resources, resulting in harm, injury or death to both parties. I was dismayed when I learned about families in the Pilibhit region of UP sacrificing elderly members for compensation, widow villages in the Sundarbans, children escorted to school to avoid bear attacks, and communities stigmatized after tiger encounters. What struck me most was how quickly animals were labeled “man-eaters” and eliminated, while the underlying causes remained unaddressed.

Every time I glanced at the newspaper, I read about the dissension between humans and other species and environmental issues like rapid global warming, habitat encroachment and pollution. These issues were only going to amplify, and this is when I knew I had to do something!

As I began studying existing mitigation methods, I learned how ground patrolling was dangerous and resource-intensive, camera traps were reactive, and electric fencing was costly and risky. As a technophile, I saw an opportunity to intervene earlier.