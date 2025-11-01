Limited job prospects lead to decline in MA Kannada enrolments

BENGALURU: The number of students pursuing Master of Arts in Kannada literature has declined in the past few years, say Kannada professors from various universities in the state.

There are several reasons for this decline, including limited work opportunities, lack of permanent lecturers in the departments, and the absence of new colleges to teach courses in the humanities.

Professor Nithyananda B Shetty, Tumkur University, said, “Job opportunities are limited after completion of MA in Kannada. Apart from research and teaching, the only work opportunities candidates get are in media and entertainment industry. Though many new PU colleges are opening, they priortise teaching Science and Commerce. Literature or language is limited to two semesters in degree courses instead of four semesters. Therefore, fewer lecturers are hired in government colleges and private colleges to teach literature.”