Limitations immaterial in pursuit of knowledge: Governor Rajendra Arlekar

KOLLAM: The Sree Narayanaguru Open University (SGOU) has proven that age and other limitations are immaterial when it comes to the pursuit of knowledge, Governor Rajendra Arlekar has said.

The Governor was inaugurating the inaugural convocation ceremony of the university at the Younus Convention Centre at Ashramam here on Friday.

Noting that the higher education sector is integral to the nation’s development, Arlkekar pointed out that modern curriculum should ensure skill development along with social transformation.