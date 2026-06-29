Lights Out: Film as a medium for education in the attention economy

How can schools effectively translate abstract topics such as bullying, empathy, or inclusion in ways that students resonate with? Textbooks can define these concepts, caution students, list warning signs, and outline reporting procedures. But while a textbook can explain exclusion, it cannot make a student feel what it is like to be excluded. How do you make a child feel an emotion they have never felt? The answer: films.

India's Economic Survey 2025-26 has, for the first time, classified children's digital addiction as carrying "real economic and social costs," recommending age verification, technology-free zones, and digital wellness curricula in schools. Several states have since moved to restrict mobile phone use on school premises. Maharashtra has constituted a task force on social media's impact on minors. Karnataka is preparing stricter regulations for students. Against that backdrop, a growing number of schools are integrating structured film-based learning into their curricula.

Films bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical understanding. Consider the movie Taare Zameen Par. Rather than explaining isolation, parental expectations, or learning disabilities, it invites viewers to experience the world through the protagonist's eyes. Audiences develop an emotional connection, even if their own lives bear little resemblance to the character's.

This push for cinema as a pedagogical tool goes as far back as the early twentieth century, when educators in Germany and the United States began deploying film in classrooms, recognising that the medium modified behaviour in ways textual instruction could not replicate.

"Schools don't suddenly need films," says Syed Sultan Ahmed, a seven-time National Film Award-winning filmmaker who has spent two decades developing film-based learning programmes for schools. "Children have always needed stories. What's changed is the complexity of childhood itself. Children today think in images, sound, and narrative. Every platform outside the classroom is built to hold their attention, while inside it we often still expect one-directional, silent absorption. That mismatch is only getting harder to ignore."

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 explicitly mandates arts-integrated and storytelling-based pedagogy as standard practice within each subject, placing social-emotional learning alongside academic knowledge as a core educational outcome.

"We call it Film Pedagogy — films create awareness, discussions build understanding, and activities and projects push a child toward action," Ahmed says. "We look at whether a student can name a dilemma, recognise a subtle exclusion, identify the bystander's role, and turn the story back onto their own behaviour. No single film changes a child permanently. But repeated exposure, guided conversation, and reflective practice shape attitude the way water shapes stone — slowly, and only with repetition. A story begins as an emotion."

The approach works in three stages: a film creates awareness around a theme, facilitated discussion builds understanding, and structured reflection activities translate the experience into measurable behavioural change. Educators distinguish this from screening films for entertainment; without facilitation, the pedagogical value does not hold.

When characters struggle with ethical choices, interpersonal conflicts, and mental struggles on screen, students are prompted to examine their own emotional depth. This is where cinema's true educational value lies. "A child who struggles to read can still understand a character's shame," Ahmed concludes. "A child too quiet to speak about their own life will often respond to someone else's story first. That is precisely what gives a reluctant child a way in."