Lights, Lenses & AI: Tools powering today’s video creators

The boom in online video has turned bedrooms into studios and ordinary people into media brands. From YouTube and Instagram to business explainers and product reviews, video content is now a serious business. But behind every successful creator is a small set of essential tools.

First comes the camera. While many beginners start with a modern smartphone, serious creators often invest in mirrorless cameras such as the Sony Alpha or Canon EOS range. These cameras offer sharper image quality, better low-light performance and interchangeable lenses. Clear visuals are the first step in building credibility.