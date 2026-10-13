Lighthouse Learning takes over Pathways School Gurgaon, renames it PSG Clifton International School

Lighthouse Learning has taken over Pathways School Gurgaon and renamed it PSG Clifton International School following a partnership with UK-based Clifton College.
The partnership brings together Lighthouse Learning, Clifton College and the Gurgaon-based school to explore academic collaboration, knowledge exchange and opportunities for students to engage with international educational practices. The school will continue to follow the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum.
Clifton College, which is based in the United Kingdom, is collaborating with an institution outside the country for the first time in its 164-year history, according to the announcement. The partnership is expected to focus on academic programmes, institutional cooperation and international exposure for students.
Prajodh Rajan, founder and group CEO of Lighthouse Learning, said the group would work to build on the school’s existing academic approach while exploring opportunities for development through the partnership.
Prashant Jain, founder of Pathways School Gurgaon, said the school had developed over 16 years and expressed confidence in Lighthouse Learning’s management of the institution. He also referred to the school’s focus on academic learning, student development and community values.
Captain Rohit Sen Bajaj, director of PSG Clifton International School, said the change in ownership and the partnership would provide opportunities to build on the institution’s existing academic framework.
Dr Christopher Stevens, executive head of Clifton College Education Group, said the collaboration would enable the institutions to exchange knowledge and draw on their respective educational practices. The partnership is also expected to create opportunities for academic engagement between the institutions.
The announcement did not specify a timeline for introducing new programmes or provide details of changes to the school’s curriculum, fee structure or administration.
Lighthouse Learning operates in the education sector in India, with interests in early childhood and K-12 education. Clifton College is a UK-based educational institution with a history spanning more than a century.
The renaming of Pathways School Gurgaon follows the change in ownership and the partnership between the education group and Clifton College. Further details on the implementation of the collaboration are expected to clarify how it will affect the school’s academic programmes and student experience.