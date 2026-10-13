Lighthouse Learning takes over Pathways School Gurgaon, renames it PSG Clifton International School

Lighthouse Learning has taken over Pathways School Gurgaon and renamed it PSG Clifton International School following a partnership with UK-based Clifton College.

The partnership brings together Lighthouse Learning, Clifton College and the Gurgaon-based school to explore academic collaboration, knowledge exchange and opportunities for students to engage with international educational practices. The school will continue to follow the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum.

Clifton College, which is based in the United Kingdom, is collaborating with an institution outside the country for the first time in its 164-year history, according to the announcement. The partnership is expected to focus on academic programmes, institutional cooperation and international exposure for students.