Lighthouse Learning partners with UK’s Clifton College

Lighthouse Learning has entered into a partnership with Clifton College, a UK-based independent school with 164 years of educational history, to expand international learning opportunities for students in India.
The collaboration will focus on sharing academic practices and creating opportunities for students and educators to gain greater international exposure. The partnership will also promote skills such as leadership, entrepreneurship, independent thinking, adaptability and cultural awareness.
Founded in 1862 in Bristol, Clifton College is a co-educational day and boarding school for students aged three to 18. The institution has about 1,200 students from the UK and more than 40 countries. Its alumni have gone on to study at several leading universities across the UK, the US, Europe and Asia.
Through the partnership, Lighthouse Learning plans to combine its experience in India's early childhood and K-12 education sector with Clifton College's international academic experience. The collaboration will explore avenues for knowledge exchange, academic programmes and broader learning experiences for students.
Lighthouse Learning operates more than 2,000 preschools and 60 K-12 schools across India, serving more than 200,000 students.
The partnership comes amid growing interest among Indian schools and education providers in international collaborations aimed at exposing students to different education systems, cultures and learning approaches. It is expected to provide students with opportunities to develop skills beyond conventional classroom learning and prepare them for an increasingly global academic and professional environment.