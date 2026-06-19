Light clothing, slippers and no accessories: NTA reiterates dress code for NEET UG re-test

As lakhs of candidates prepare for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has reiterated a strict dress code aimed at facilitating enhanced security checks and preventing the use of unfair means.

Candidates have been advised to wear light, simple clothing, preferably with half sleeves. Clothes with heavy embroidery, large buttons, brooches, metallic accessories or multiple layers are discouraged as they could lead to additional frisking and delays at examination centres.

For footwear, only slippers or low-heeled sandals are permitted. Closed shoes, boots and high-ankle footwear are not allowed.

Male candidates have been advised to wear simple shirts or T-shirts with plain trousers or pants, while female candidates can opt for simple salwar suits, kurtas, trousers or other light and comfortable attire that does not involve elaborate designs or excessive layers.

Jewellery and accessories, including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, watches and smartwatches, are prohibited. Candidates are also not permitted to carry mobile phones, calculators, bags or other electronic devices inside the examination hall.

Candidates wearing customary or religious attire have been advised to report to their centres well in advance to allow sufficient time for detailed frisking and verification procedures.