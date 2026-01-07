LIFE Mission model in affordable housing, says NITI Aayog report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Centre-state tussle continues over the cobranding of Life Mission houses, the NITI Aayog, think-tank under the union government, has recognised the Life Mission as one of the best practices in affordable housing.

The mission is a “multi-faceted convergence and community-based model”, said a recent report from the NITI-Aayog titled “A Comprehensive Framework to Promote Affordable Housing”.

The report lists best practices linked to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), implemented by nine state governments. It said the Mission integrated housing with livelihood, health and skill support. Also, it empowers communities through multi-sectoral convergence with the PMAY-U.